Director says facility better serves agency’s mission

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Although Love Inc.’s new household goods store and donation center has been open a little more than a week, Executive Director Barbara Howard said she believes it will be a boon to the independent social service agency’s mission.

“We had a great week,” she said of the store that opened Jan. 2 in the former Reineman’s sporting goods store building at 401 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. “We had lots and lots of people in that store.

“We’re happy with the progress.”

In contrast to the agency’s cramped former furniture store on South Pine Street, the new space is bright and open and provides a much better shopping experience, Howard said.

“It’s helping us to move our products faster,” she said. “That’s the whole idea – get it out quickly and be able to replenish it.”

That, she added, better generates the revenue needed to power the agency’s programs, including its food pantry, meal site and financial counseling services.

While the new store has improved the experience for shoppers and improved the agency’s ability to create revenue, it’s the things that go on behind the scenes that may provide the greatest benefit for Love Inc., Howard said.

Grand opening

What: Grand opening for Love Inc.’s new household goods store at 401 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington

When: Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lowdown: The grand opening event will coincide with Burlington’s Hot ChocolateFest. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 19. Hot chocolate will be served on Jan. 20 along with sales and activities.

To read the full story, see the Jan. 11 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

