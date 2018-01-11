By Mike Ramczyk

and Troy Sparks

Sports Correspondent

The Burlington wrestling team continued its dominance at its 31st annual Demon Invite Saturday.

The Demons captured the crown, going 5-0 and having all 14 wrestlers earn a winning record.

Undefeated wrestlers included Max Ehlen, who knocked off last year’s state runner-up, Veliko Kochiu of Oak Creek, at 138 pounds.

Ehlen was ranked 10th and Kochiu second in the latest state rankings.

At 113, Hayden Halter remained unbeated (24-0, No. 4 in state), and also going 5-0 on the day were Cody Welker (honorable mention at 120), Nate Crayton (No. 4 at 182) and Ben Stevenson (honorable mention at 126).

Burlington beat Fort Atkinson, 75 to (minus-1).

The Demons also survived their closest dual of the season, a 48-27 victory over East Troy.

Burlington 54, Badger 12

The Burlington wrestling team picked up where it left off following the holiday break. In a home dual match against Lake Geneva Badger, Jan. 4, the Demons, No. 4 in Division 1, dominated the Badgers by a score of 54-12.

Burlington registered six pins out of their 14 individual matches. They got three straight pins from 160-182 pounds. The Badger points came from decisions at 132 and 195 and a pin at 285, but it didn’t put a dent into Burlington’s overall team score.

Two major decisions and four pins in the first six matches gave the Demons a comfortable 32-0 margin before Badger collected three points on a decision in the seventh match of the night.

Burlington picked up two pins, two decisions and a major decision in five of the last seven matches.

Demon Invite individual results

106 — Jaden Bird 3-2. 113 — Hayden Halter 5-0. 120 — Cody Welker 5-0. 126 — Ben Stevenson 5-0. 132 — Zach Weiler 4-1. 138 — Max Ehlen 5-0. 145 — Brenden Wittkamp 3-2. 152 — Ben Kumprey 4-1. 160 — Qwade Gehring 4-1. 170 — Zach Wallace 4-1. 182 — Nate Crayton 5-0. 195 — Nathan Bousman 3-2. 220 — Max Travis 3-2. 285 — Taylan Hensley 3-1.

106 – Jaden Bird (BUR) def. Josh Stritesky (BAD) 3-1

113 – Hayden Halter (BUR) major dec. win over Beau LaDu (BAD) 10-0

120 – Cody Welker (BUR) def. Jake Stritesky (BAD) 3-1

126 Ben Stevenson (BUR) pinned Clay Larson (BAD) 2:42

132 – Zach Weiler (BUR) lost to Stevie Krauss (BAD) 15-12

138 – Max Ehlen (BUR) major dec. win over Brandon Martinez (BAD) 13-4

145 – Brenden Wittkamp (BUR) pinned Jason Toflinski (BAD) 1:08

152 – Ben Kumprey (BUR) major dec. win over Michael Sanders (BAD) 14-4

160 – Qwade Gehring (BUR) pinned Austin Pack (BAD) 58 seconds

170 – Zach Wallace (BUR) pinned Alec Linn (BAD) 1:53

182 – Nate Crayton (BUR) pinned John Lininger (BAD) 2:33

195 – Nathan Bousman (BUR) lost to Dalton Creighton (BAD) 1-0

220 – Max Travis (BUR) pinned Jimmy Stakpool (BAD) 34 seconds

285 – Taylan Hensley (BUR) pinned by Kyle Freund (BAD) 5:52

