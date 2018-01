Second-grade students Claire Novak and Payton Ward read read during Washington-Caldwell Elementary School’s Chill Out event on Jan. 5. During Chill Out, students read books alone or with buddies for 2,018 seconds, or about 33 minutes, and then enjoy hot chocolate. The annual event has been a tradition for more than 10 years. Students in all 4K to eighth grade participate.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments