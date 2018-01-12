Decision means Casey’s will likely occupy Beck Drive property

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

After several months of review and a series of public hearings, Rochester officials this week voted to rezone a 2.3-acre site near highways 36 and 20 from a residential to commercial classification.

The Village Board on Jan. 8 voted, 6-1, in favor of rezoning the parcel, located at 2728 Beck Drive, from a B-6 suburban residential district (sewered) designation to a B-4 highway business district.

Although it was not directly part of the discussion this week, officials did bring up Casey’s General Store, which has expressed interest in building a 4,700-square-foot convenience store and gas station on the parcel.

The rezoning increases the chances the convenience store operator will have the green light to set up shop in Rochester.

Casey’s has other sites under consideration within Racine County. It has acquired an existing operation near highways 83 and 20 in Waterford and is in the early stages of seeking approvals for another store on Highway 11 in Union Grove. Also this week, Burlington’s Plan Commission recommended approval of rezoning and a site plan for Casey’s in the city’s downtown.

To read the full story from Monday’s meeting, see the Jan. 12 edition of the Waterford Post.

