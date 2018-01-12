BHS choir to present exclusive-rights performance

Burlington High School will host its eighth annual Chocolate City Showcase show choir competition on Saturday.

Preliminary performances begin at 7:35 a.m. and continue throughout the day, according to Penny Yanke, choral director at BHS. The finals are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The public is invited. The admission fee is $15 and is good for the entire day.

The competition features 21 high school choral groups from Wisconsin and Illinois.

BHS’s B*JAZZled group is scheduled to perform in exhibition at 5:20 p.m.

B*JAZZled will present a five-song set titled “Through The Looking Glass, and What Alice Found There, The Musical” by Terry Hudson. It is an adaptation of the second novel in the “Alice in Wonderland Series” by Lewis Carroll.

B*JAZZled is the first performance group to gain exclusive rights to perform a review of the soon-to-be released musical, according to Yanke.

The performance is choreographed by Terry Hudson and B*JAZZled is directed by Yanke with support from instrumental director Colin Galitz and keyboardist Carrie Fidler.

