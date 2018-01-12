Frederick Joseph Stefano III, 70, passed away on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Sandpoint, Idaho.

Fred was born Dec. 4, 1946, to Frederick and Gloria Stefano in Buffalo, N.Y. After graduating from East Aurora High School in 1964, Fred continued his education at Erie Community College and Buffalo State College where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

In July of 1970, Fred married the love of his life, Reet Raidmae. Two months later, Fred joined the National Guard and served in Buffalo for four years and then in Wisconsin for another two years. In April of 1974, Fred and Reet were blessed with their only child, Leesa. Waterford was home for the couple for 32 years. During that time Fred worked as a Loss Control Consultant for the Hartford Insurance Group in Milwaukee. Fred retired in 2001 and he and Reet moved to Kentucky in 2007.

Fred loved sports cars and enjoyed spending time competing in rally races. He was also a member of many bowling leagues over the years. Later in life he enjoyed working on remodeling his home.

Fred is survived by his wife, Reet Stefano of Sandpoint, Idaho; his daughter, Leesa (Dan) Stefano of Sandpoint, Idaho; his sisters, Dawn (James) Cavaretta of Tonawanda, N.Y., and Hope (Cary) Ripsch of Horseshoe Bend, Ariz.; two nieces, Jennifer and Kristen Cavaretta.

Celebration of life will be held at Mealy Funeral Home, 225 W. Main St., Waterford on Jan. 19, 2018, from 6 to 7:45 p.m.

Well-wishers may visit

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

