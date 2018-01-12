Lois Ann Barnhart, age 92, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at Waterford Senior Living with family at her side on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Lois was born in Milwaukee on April 6, 1925, to Carl and Selma Luhn. She was a 1943 graduate of North Division High School and would proudly recite the school fight song. Lois was working as a soda jerk at the Palomar roller rink where she met the love of her life, Peter Barnhart. She attended Spencerian College and later worked in the accounting department at Harnischfeger. After World War II, Lois married Peter on June 22, 1946, at the Saint Bonaventure Seminary in Sturtevant. The couple lived for 50 years on their farm in the town of Norway before retiring and moving to Burlington. Lois was known for her great sense of humor and her love of family and friends. One always felt better after visiting her.

Lois is survived by her children, Sandra Barnhart of Franklin, James (Ann) Barnhart of Union Grove, Richard (Bonnie) Barnhart of Hales Corners, Daniel (Sue) Barnhart of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Jane (Jim) Wiess of Waterford; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; beloved sister, Betty Kluessendorf of Milwaukee, and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley (Ray) Earll.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street in Waterford. Mass begins at 11 a.m. with Reverend Gene Doda Jr. officiating. A luncheon will follow the service.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Melanie Smith and her staff for their love and care of Lois. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, family suggests donations to the St. Thomas food pantry, checks made out to: “St. Vincent DePaul” or to the charity of your choice.

Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

