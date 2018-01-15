By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

Members of the Burlington Area School District Board of Education are working to come up with a productive method for evaluating the job performance of Superintendent Peter Smet.

School Board President Jim Bousman on Monday made a motion to the Personnel Committee, to evaluate Smet using an appraisal approach, which the committee voted to recommend to the full board 2-1.

Board member Roseanne Hahn did not vote for the motion because she said she would like to see other vehicles of evaluation before deciding on a specific one.

Usually conducted every three years, the superintendent evaluation is meant to guide the School Board in its review of the job description and its assessment of the current superintendent’s performance in goal setting and overall effectiveness.

In his sixth year as superintendent for the school district, Smet is again up for evaluation. Bousman proposed the new conceptual methods for the process in hopes of making it more meaningful for the board.

Bousman said he wants to take a look at the accomplishments made over the past few years in addition to basic job responsibilities and performance from the time of the previous evaluation.

“I think asking for an in-depth review and proper goal setting is appropriate not only for the community but for Peter,” board member Barry Schmaling said. “I think he likes to know what he’s being judged on, and I think he likes to know what he’s shooting for.”

Read the full story in the Jan. 11 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments