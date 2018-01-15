Larry Ray Morgan, age 71, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at his home. Larry was born on July 27, 1946, to Orvalle and Hazel (nee Kinnear) Morgan in Viroqua. His early life was spent in LaGrange, the Town of Lyons and then Lake Geneva. He moved to Burlington in 2009. On July 22, 1971, he was united in marriage to Sara Woods in Meridian, Miss. Sara passed away Jan. 8, 2009. Larry worked as a truck driver for many years. He had a passion for motorcycles. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his children, Fred Morgan, Tammy (Ralph Smith) Morgan, Raymond (Erin) Morgan and Loretta Robinson; eight grandchildren; his sister, Beverly (Barry) Rawson; brother, Louis Morgan; sister-in-law, Cheryl Morgan; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; granddaughter, Bannessa Ayers; brother, Rolland Morgan; and sister-in-law, Mary Morgan.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the Aurora at Home Hospice for all their care and compassion.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

