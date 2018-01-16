By Tim Wester

Sports Correspondent

After winning three straight Southern Lakes Conference championships, Union Grove girls basketball coach Rob Domagalski doesn’t care about style points in victories.

The Broncos certainly didn’t win any style points at rival Waterford Thursday, Jan. 4.

Union Grove squandered a nine-point second half lead in the final minutes of the game, but had just enough to sneak past the Wolverines, 51-48.

Senior guard Taylor Clark provided the late-game spark with the final three points of the contest to propel the Broncos to victory.

Clark had a team-best 18 points, while senior Brooklyn Bull chipped in 16 to help the Broncos remain atop the Lakes standings.

“We were lucky to get away with the win,” Domagalski said. “Clark led the way for us scoring and also did a good job guarding the post.”

Despite Clark’s efforts, the Wolverines took advantage of their size advantage in the paint, feeding 6-foot Kathleen Fitzgerald for short baskets in the second half. Fitzgerald finished just shy of a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and eight blocks.

“Dena (Brechtl), Waterford’s coach, ran some really good sets for Fitzgerald,” Domagalski said. “And she took over in the second half.”

Fitzgerald and the Wolverines eventually drew even with the Broncos, 43-43, with two minutes to play, and had their chances to take the lead, but failed to capitalize.

The Broncos finally took advantage when Bull beat the Wolverines’ trapping defense and hit Clark for a basket to make it 47-45 with 20 seconds left.

Clark later sank one of two free throws with 9 seconds left to help finish off the feisty Wolverines.

“Waterford played really well in the second half and took advantage of us not being aggressive and not shooting well, which is a credit to their defensive pressure,” Domagalski said. “But at the same time, it’s a credit to us for being able to pull through in the end.”

The Broncos didn’t appear like they would need a late-game surge after taking control of the game in the first half. Bull and Clark helped the Broncos build a 32-23 halftime lead.

But the Grove was unable to keep the offensive rhythm in the second half and only scored 19 points after halftime.

Wolverine point guard Katie Rohner, who had 16 points, and Fitzgerald got rolling from there, helping Waterford erase the halftime deficit with two minutes left.

“There is something to be said about us missing shots and them coming down the other way and hitting shots,” Domagalski said. “We missed a lot of shots that we usually hit from close range, which then gives the other team momentum to come down the court and score on their end.”

“This was similar to the lull we had against Wilmot, he added. “We are still learning how to come away with these types of wins, which you have to win along the way to win a conference championship.”

The Broncos look to play a more complete game tonight when they host an improved Lake Geneva Badger team.

The Broncos then host Shoreland Lutheran on Tuesday. After that, the Broncos play eight of their next 10 games against conference teams, including five of their last six games on the road.

“Badger may be the most improved team in the Lakes this year, and their frenetic style of play is tough to prepare for,” Domagalski said. “With that many conference games coming up and a tough road schedule in February, it’s not going to be easy regardless of what the team’s records are.”

