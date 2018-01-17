Despite concerns over financing and liquor license availability, City of Burlington officials last summer were cautiously optimistic that a plan to convert Coach’s Sports Bar into a duckpin bowling center and pizzeria would be successful.

On Tuesday they learned the plans for the long-vacant building had been abandoned and they began the process of revoking the facility’s liquor license. While that move means the city – which previously had no liquor licenses available – now has two available licenses, it also throws into question once again the fate of the former hotel building on a prominent downtown corner.

Other front-page stories include a profile of longtime teacher and volunteer Ron Kahl, who will be honored Saturday when the basketball court at Burlington High School will be dedicated in his name, and a story on assurances from Nestle that its Burlington chocolate factory will remain open and operating despite that announcement this week that the company’s candy brands will be sold to Italian company Ferrero.

To read these stories and more, pick up a copy of the Jan. 18 edition of the Burlington Standard Press at retail outlets throughout the area. To subscribe to weekly delivery and never miss and issue click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

HOT CHOCOLATEFEST: Burlington is set to celebrate all things winter this weekend during the second annual Hot ChocolateFest hosted by the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce. Among the featured events are skating, storytelling, a pond hockey tournament, hot chocolate and chili contests, broomball and a 5-kilometer run.

TORN APART: The tragic tale of two former Burlington men – one shot dead and one sent to prison amid a family torn in two – reached its climactic chapter in a Walworth County courtroom last week.

FORMER PASTOR GUILTY: A Burlington man who was a former Kenosha teacher and Waterford pastor pleaded no contest, and was found guilty of sexually assaulting a student, at a Jan. 11 plea hearing before a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge.

TRUE HUMANITARIAN: Described as someone who steps in even before he’s asked to help, Bob Prailes has left a trail of sweat and kindness in his wake as a volunteer for causes and organizations throughout Burlington. Prailes’ long record of volunteer service was honored Monday when the Burlington Rotary Club presented him with its Humanitarian Award.

THE EAB BATTLE: The City of Burlington more than doubled the amount money that normally goes toward forestry in the 2018 city budget to address trees dying due to the emerald ash borer. On Tuesday the City Council learned dealing with the infestation will cost considerably more in succeeding years.

BURLING’S LEGEND GROW: Burlington High School senior Jessa Burling continued to etch her name into the school’s record books by becoming the girls basketball team’s all-time assist and rebound leader in addition to being the team’s all-time leading scorer.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments