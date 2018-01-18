Company agrees to sell candy brands

Despite agreeing to sell their candy brands to Ferrero, Nestlé officials said Tuesday they plan to retain the Burlington factory and workforce.

“While the Burlington plant does produce confectionary products, Nestlé will retain the factory as the majority of its production is for the ice cream, baking and beverage businesses,” company officials wrote in a letter to Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty. “The plant will produce the confectionary products for Ferrero. The plant employs 494 people, which is not expected to change.”

As part of the sale, Ferrero will acquire the three factories that are for the most part dedicated producing U.S. confections, the company said. Those factories are in Bloomington, Ill., Itasca, Ill., and Franklin Park, Ill.

Hefty said she was pleased with the news that the Burlington operation would remain largely unchanged.

“I am relieved that our Burlington plant will continue to be in operation to serve our community and their workforce,” Hefty wrote in a post on her Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

Nestlé said in Tuesday’s news release that its U.S. confectionery business represents about three percent of U.S. Nestlé Group sales. The confectionery brands include chocolates such as Butterfinger, Crunch, BabyRuth, 100Grand, Raisinets, Chunky, OhHenry! and SnoCaps.

The sale does not include Nestlé’s iconic Toll House baking products, which the company said it considers a strategic growth brand the company will continue to develop.

