Educator, volunteer Kahl to have court named in his honor

By Mike Ramczyk

Sports Editor

Imagine a Wisconsin Badger lifer calling himself a gopher.

That’s the word Ron Kahl uses to describe what he does for the Burlington community.

He isn’t the head coach or even the assistant coach.

In fact, he technically doesn’t work in the building.

Kahl has been retired for 11 years now, but he isn’t about to miss a basketball game or wrestling meet at Burlington High School – even with bad knees.

“I’ve been hopping around for about a month,” said Kahl, as he donned a Wisconsin Badgers winter jacket.

A minor setback like knee pain isn’t going to stop someone like Kahl, 77, who’s lived in Bohners Lake with his wife, Barb, since 1963.

After answering questions about his upcoming ceremony this weekend Tuesday, it was business as usual – go to the high school and get things ready for the basketball game.

Kahl has been involved with BHS athletics 55 years, and Saturday he will officially have the basketball court named “Kahl Court” for his decades of service to the school community.

A prestigious accolade often reserved for famed coaches or star athletes, Kahl is simply a volunteer, but gives back to the school with everything he has – whether it’s running the concession stand, providing referees with water and a snack or something as small as showing the visiting team where to put their stuff.

A retired “shop,” or industrial arts, teacher, “Mr. Kahl” has been like a janitor for this school for years. You know, he’s the guy who’s always around the school, everyone know him, and he takes care of everyone – no questions asked.

At halftime of Saturday’s boys basketball game against Kenosha Tremper, Kahl’s sons Kelly and Corey, two of his four grandchildren, and other family members will honor the “gopher,” the guy behind the scenes who makes everything run smoothly.

“People probably think I’m nuts,” Kahl said with a smile. “I’ve been retired 11 years, I spend two to three nights a week there (at the high school) in the winter. It gets you out of the house. I’ve been doing this 35 years. It’s what I enjoy doing.”

Burlington High School Principal Eric Burling, who said Kahl was a mentor when he was a young coach and athletic director, said the choice was a no-brainer.

“As a school that requires 40 hours of Service Learning (community service hours) to graduate, what a great way to honor a former educator,” Burling said. “He is kind of a throwback as it is rare to find an individual who taught for 44 years at one school, and even after retiring continues to serve for the next 11 years.”

“Ron is the ‘the face’ of our gym during the winter. He is a true friend of BHS and the mission of extra-curricular athletics. He wants to make sure things are done right, run well and people are taken care of.”

