By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

Burlington Co-op head swim coach Jake Hanson said the Demons turned in a very solid showing Jan. 13 in the Manitowoc Invitational.

The Demons swim Jan. 23 at the Burlington Wellness Center against Badger Co-op.

Burlington Co-op consists of swimmers from Burlington, Waterford, Union Grove, Burlington Catholic Central and East Troy high schools. The Demons’ home meets are at the Aurora Burlington Wellness Center.

At Manitowoc, the Demons finished fourth in the nine-team meet with 245.5 points.

Bailey Bleser, a Catholic Central junior, posted BC’s only event win. Bleser finished first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:06.00. Bleser also finished second in the 500 freestyle (5:11.28).

Bleser swam with Ethan Brannen, Jimmy Keeker and Zach Olstinske on the Demons’ third-place 200 medley relay (1:46.83).

Eric Dean, EJ Wright, Keeker and Sam Gasiorowski finished fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.44).

Brannen finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.34) and swam with Wright, Olstinske and Bleser on BC’s sixth-place 400 freestyle relay (3:38.77).

Keeker finished sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.35).

In the team standings, Beloit Memorial finished first with 248 points.

Janesville Parker finished second (129), Stevens Point third (123) and Port Washington fifth (83). Kiel finished sixth (82) and Brillion/Valders/Chilton finished seventh (77). Manitowoc Lincoln came in eighth (62.5) and Two Rivers/Roncalli finished ninth (9).

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments