After a rough blowout loss in a pivotal Southern Lakes clash at Westosha Central last week, the Burlington boys basketball team found its stroke on the road Tuesday night.

It was raining 3’s, as the Demons hit eight triples, a season high, in a 54-48 victory at Waukesha North.

Senior guard Grant Tully, not necessarily known for his scoring, was red-hot beyond the arc with five 3-pointers and a team-high 19 points.

Junior guard Trey Krause, a left-hander thrust into a prominent role with senior Nick Klug out for the season, added 10 points and two triples.

Dylan Runkel added eight points, and Brock Halbach contributed six points and seven rebounds.

Burlington improved to 7-4 overall.

The Demons return home Friday to face Elkhorn (7-5, 4-2 SLC) before hosting Kenosha Tremper (3-7) Saturday night.

At halftime of Saturday’s tilt, longtime educator and school volunteer Ron Kahl will be honored with the dedication of “Kahl Court.” Please see Page 1 for more on Kahl.

Lady Demons, Toppers fall

Both the Catholic Central and Burlington girls basketball squads lost Tuesday.

The Lady Demons hosted Waukesha South, but the offense couldn’t get much going in a 45-33 defeat.

“Tonight we played a really solid 30 minutes, but those last six minutes of the game got away from us,” said coach Mary Parker. “We struggled to convert on offense. We would either have a turnover, or did not finish the looks we got on offense. Shooting 27 percent with 24 turnovers makes it hard to win the game.”

Burlington (9-6) got 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals from Jessa Burling, while Cora Anderson scored nine points and Amelia Crabtree added eight points and four rebounds.

In Wind Point, the Lady Toppers fell in Metro Classic action, 43-35, to the Prairie School.

Erin Schwenn scored 13 points with three triples to lead Catholic Central, while Emma Klein chipped in 10 points.

Catholic Central is now 5-10 overall and 1-8 in conference.

