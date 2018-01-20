Burlington’s Hot ChocolateFest features activities to celebrate the season

Burlington is celebrating all things winter this weekend during the second annual Hot ChocolateFest hosted by the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce.

Among the featured events are skating, storytelling, a pond hockey tournament, hot chocolate and chili contests, broomball and a 5-kilometer run.

Echo Park and Echo Lake will be the center of many activities, but businesses throughout the downtown area are offering special promotions to coincide with the event.

Food and beverages will be available from Rice’s Liquor/Bruisers all three days of the festival.

Participants in the Cabin Fever 5K run will gather at Veterans Terrace on Milwaukee Avenue for registration at 8 a.m. Sunday and the race will start and finish in nearby Wehmhoff Jucker Park at 9 a.m. Visit hotchocolatefest.5k.run for additional information.

Additional information on the festival may be found at burlingtonchamber.org.

Here is the schedule for the weekend:

Saturday, Jan. 20

9 a.m. – noon: Hot Chocolate Tasting Contest. Winners/drawing at 12:15 p.m. in Echo Park

9 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Open Skate

10 a.m. – noon: Snowman Decorating Contest. Clothes for snowman donated to Love, Inc. Winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Kindergarten – Grade 2 Broom Ball

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Grade 3 – Grade 5 Broom Ball

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Grade 6 – Grade 8 Broom Ball

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Chili Tasting Contest – Winners/Drawing at 4:15 p.m. in Echo Park

2 p.m. Adult Broom Ball

6:30 p.m. S’mores making by the campfire

6:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Campfire Story Telling with the City of Burlington Fire Department

Sunday, Jan. 21

8 a.m. Cabin Fever 5K Registration and Run

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Pancake Breakfast at Veterans Terrace at Echo Park

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Family sledding and activities at Camp MacLean (fee associated)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments