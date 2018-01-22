Prailes’ community services honored with Rotary’s Humanitarian Award

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Described as someone who steps in even before he’s asked to help, Bob Prailes has left a trail of sweat and kindness in his wake as a volunteer for causes and organizations throughout Burlington.

“There isn’t anything you can go to that Bob isn’t involved with,” said Kevin O’Brien, a friend who’s worked alongside Prailes in the Burlington Kiwanis Club. “Anytime something needs to be done, Bob’s the first one to raise his hand.

“Everybody just looks at him like, ‘How much of this stuff can you do?’ but he just does it,” O’Brien added.

Prailes’ long record of volunteer service was honored Monday when the Burlington Rotary Club presented him with its Humanitarian Award. The recognition – exemplifying Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self – is the highest local award bestowed by the club and has been presented in all but three years since 1969, according to a club official. The award included a $1,000 donation to the Burlington Kiwanis Soccer Program, which Prailes leads.

In addition, state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos presented a resolution honoring Prailes on behalf of the state legislature.

A soccer kick-start

Prailes’ wife, Dina, said her husband’s penchant for community service had its roots in the Burlington Kiwanis Soccer Program. He began as a youth player in 1976 and a few years later he was handed a roster and a ball bag and was asked to coach a team.

He’s still doing it.

Over the years his role has increased and he now serves as the head of the program – which means many evening and weekends are spent at Bushnell Park. When he isn’t coaching, he’s organizing rosters, purchasing equipment or putting lines down on the field, according to Dina.

Former Burlington Mayor Claude Lois, once a coach in the soccer league, said Prailes is the driving force behind a program that has benefitted thousands of young players over several decades.

“Whenever Bob decides to quit, they’re going to have a big problem trying to figure out who’s going to run that program,” Lois said. “It’s a tremendous amount of time and dedication he puts into that program for the kids.”

John Wanasek, another of Prailes’ friends, said his dedication to the soccer program is a natural extension of his zeal for commitment to youth in the community.

“Bob loves kids,” Wanasek said. “He likes to see them have a good time (and) he wants them to have organized sports. It keeps them busy and it keeps them out of trouble.

“He just wants them to have fun.”

For the full story, including more about Prailes’ service on the City Council and on the ChocolateFest Committee, see the Jan. 18 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

A video produced by WIN Media profiling Prailes for the awards presentation appears below:

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments