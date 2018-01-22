Kathy Stone-Kojis, 62, of Waterford, was born into eternal life on Jan. 14, 2018. She was born April 16, 1955. in Milwaukee to Russell and Colette (nee Witt) Stone. She spent her early life in Brookfield and was a graduate of Gaenslen High School. Kathy was a free-spirited woman who followed her faith, love, and journey with deep passion.

In her younger years Kathy enjoyed camping, swimming, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Later, she met Tom Kojis of Waterford and the couple found they shared a bond like no other, living together independently in their Waterford home. They enjoyed working together for common goals and keeping the faith of our Lord in their presence always. In Kathy’s spare time, she would paint on oil canvas, wheel chair dance, and go bowling. In 1995, after many years of work, she published “The Unsinkable Stone”, a collection of her stories and lifetime treasures. Kathy said, “I didn’t just survive, I lived life to the fullest!”

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Tom Kojis; her father, Russell Stone; sister, Cindy (Don) Kempka; niece, Jessica (Mark) Birkholz; nephew Daniel (Katy) Kempka; father-in-law, Joe Kojis; brothers-in-law, Richard and John (Barb) Kojis; aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Colette Stone; and her mother-in-law, Ione Kojis.

Services were held on Sunday, Jan. 21 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in West Allis. A Memorial Gathering and visitation will also be held on Monday January 22, 5 to 7 p.m. at Mealy Funeral Home in Waterford. Private Family interment will take place at St. Thomas Cemetery in Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Easter Seals of Wisconsin Camps, as Kathy loved Camp Wawbeek. Donate online at https://giving.eastersealswisconsin.com/tribute-or-memorial/and direct donation to “camps” or with a check payable to “Easter Seals” than can be delivered to Mealy Funeral Home, 225 West Main Street in Waterford.

