Your portal for news from the Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove areas
Posted by Ed Nadolski / In News / January 23, 2018
Thundershowers on Monday evening gave way to several inches of wet, heavy snow early Tuesday morning – snow that closed local schools and made driving treacherous, but coated the landscape in a refreshing mantle of white. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)
comments
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.
Tweets by @EdNadolski
Copyright © 2018 myracinecounty. All rights reserved. Theme by WPZOOM
Comments are closed
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.