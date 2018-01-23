David Czerwinski, 39, of Milton, passed away at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Dave’s fight was fierce and recognized as an inspiration to the friends and family who shared in his fight. In a Present Tense post, Dave wrote, “If I’m going to go out….I’m going out with my head held high knowing I did the best I could as a person and as a father to the most wonderful kids in the world.” This is our Dave Czerwinski truth.

Dave’s greatest love was for his two daughters, Trinity, 13, and Camryn, 10. He coached Trinity’s Wildcats softball team and Camryn’s basketball team and he was their greatest fan! They shared adventures such as Great America, camping weekends, shopping and the simple things like singing in the car, watching Liv and Maddie and WWE or eating candy and ice cream. One of Trinity’s final messages to Dave was that he was the “greatest man every day of her life” and one of Camryn’s final messages was that she was so proud of him being a fighter.

Dave lived his life, before and during cancer. Playing darts and bags, bowling, camping, Pearl Jam concerts, vacations, Packer, Badger and Brewer games, UFC fights, and being a foodie are just a few of his favorite things. All would include laughter, a group of friends, and likely a cold beverage.

Work rarely was work for Dave, who spent 13 years with his second family at Kollege Town Sports. Graphic design and sports sales combined Dave’s love of art and people. This role allowed him opportunities to attend sporting events and travel, both perks that Dave valued. Dave received the Legacy Award and the Heartbeat Award for doing whatever it takes, helping others, and overall being a great teammate.

A Burlington-native, Dave is the son of Teresa Woyak, his best friend, and Sylvester Czerwinski and older brother to Matthew Czerwinski. Dave is a 1997 graduate of Burlington High School where he solidified life-long friendships with some of the greatest, funniest people. Dave moved to La Crosse where he attended Western Technical College and graduated with his graphic design degree. While living in La Crosse, he worked at the La Crosse Tribune and was a bartender. In 2003, Dave moved to Janesville and in 2004, welcomed the first love of his life, Trinity Jalyn. Parenting made Dave an even better man and he was a proud dad! Life came together in 2007 when Camryn Adeline made her debut. Both girls have an eternal bond with their dad.

Our lives have been forever changed just by knowing Dave.

Dave is survived by daughters, Trinity and Camryn Czerwinski of Milton; mother, Teresa (Biggy) Woyak of Milton; father, Sylvester (Kathy) Czerwinski of Burlington; brother, Matthew Czerwinski of Delafield; his dog Brewer of Milton; ex-wife Tara Czerwinski of Milton; aunts, uncles, cousins and an immense group of friends stemming from Milton/Janesville, Burlington, La Crosse, and Kollege Town Sports. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Al and Lucille Erdmann of Milwaukee; godfather/uncle, Mike Erdmann of Merrill; and pets Blueberries, Brock and Roo.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for an upcoming date. The family would like to extend appreciation to the staff at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Center, Agrace Hospice Care and Gilda’s Club for the care and support during David’s fight.

Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton, is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

