Floyd E. “Rob” Roberts, 61, of Burlington, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at The Bay at Burlington. Rob was born July 2, 1956, to Floyd and Laura (nee Kramer) Roberts in Burlington. He spent his lifetime in Burlington. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School “Class of 74”. Rob loved working with his hands and was a talented carpenter. He spent years making custom cabinetry. Rob also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and working in the garden. He loved spending time with his family.

Rob is survived by his daughter, Dormie Roberts of Janesville; siblings, Nancy (Wayne) Chrisman and Mary Lopez; sisters-in-law, Kathy Roberts and Pinky Roberts; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Dan, Don and Tom Roberts.

The family would like to thank the Aurora at Home Hospice nurses and staff for all their care and compassion.

Per Floyd’s request, no services will be held.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments