Edwin W. Vasey, 78, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at his home.

He was born in Chicago on March 28, 1939, to Edwin L. and Margaret (nee Hlevyeck) Vasey. He spent his early life in Chicago where he graduated from York High School.

In 1959, he married Arlene Yarke who passed away in March 1986. On April 11, 1987, he married Patricia Walton at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in McHenry, Ill. They have lived in Burlington for the last 25 years. Edwin worked as a pipefitter with Pipefitters Local 597. He was a member of Cross Lutheran Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; sons, Ed Vasey Jr. and Kevin Vasey; step-daughters, Michelle Walton, Shelley Walton and Jen Glauser; his grandchildren, Lindsey Vasey, Eddie Vasey III, Merrick Vasey, Jon Vasey, Ben Vasey, Brian Sorenson, Amanda Van Den Elzen, Talan Glauser, Jase Glauser, Allison Glauser and Marissa Bassett; great grandchildren, Judah Sorenson and Violet Vasey; and his sister, Barbara Wisbrock. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife.

The family would like to thank Hospice nurses, Erica Jensen and Janay for their wonderful care during this time.

Services for Edwin will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. John Brink officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, Jan. 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in McHenry, IL at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

