Joan F. Sturdevant, 79, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Oak Ridge Care Center.

She was born in Dellona on May 2, 1938, to David and Irene (nee Gasser) Moon. She spent her early life in Lake Delton. On March 27, 1954, she was united in marriage to Roger Melvin Sturdevant. They moved to Burlington in 1960 where they raised their family. Roger preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 2012. Joan loved her career in real estate. Following retirement, Joan and Roger moved to City Point and recently moved back to Burlington. Joan was a member of English Settlement Methodist Church and was involved with the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation. She was an avid Brewers and Packers fan and loved watching her grandkids play sports for the Burlington Demons. She loved to throw a good party!

Joan is survived by her children, Deborah (Ken Gurney) Sturdevant, David Sturdevant, Dean Sturdevant, Denise Sturdevant Skrundz, and Dawn (James) Myszkewicz; grandchildren, Joanna (James Whitaker) Gurney, Edward Gurney, Matthew Sturdevant, Michelle (Josh) Perronne, Bryan Sturdevant, Aaron Sturdevant, Jeffrey (Ashley) Sturdevant, Nicholas Sturdevant, Will Skrundz, Sam Skrundz, Taylor Myszkewicz and Nolan Myszkewicz. She is further survived by twin great granddaughters on the way and siblings, Vic (Barb) Moon, Nancy (Terry) DuFour, Clyde (Carolyn) Moon and Helen Cloyd. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother-in-law, Ed Cloyd.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Oak Ridge Care Center, Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington and the staff with Seasons Hospice for their wonderful care. A special thank you goes out to her best friend, Marie Weis.

A Memorial Service for Joan will be held on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at 3 p.m. at English Settlement Church, 28215 Plank Road.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

