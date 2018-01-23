Anson J. “Andy” Harlfinger, 79, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington,

He was born Aug. 5, 1938, in New Hampshire to Charles Everett and Evelyn M. Harlfinger. He spent his early life in Massachusetts where he graduated from Waltham High School. Andy joined the Navy in 1956. He achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer and worked as an Electronics Technician retiring in 1978.

On July 31, 1965, in Randolph, Mass., he was united in marriage to Marcia Galway. Following marriage they made their home at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, where Andy was stationed. They later went to Morocco, Africa, for a time before going back to Great Lakes Naval Training Center. After retiring they lived in Lake Villa, Ill. before moving to Burlington in 2002. Andy was the former President of the Northern Illinois Officials Association and spent many years umpiring, refereeing and assigning games for IHSA. He was a big fan of baseball, softball, football and basketball. He enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed the time they spent in Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head Island.

Andy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marcia; daughter, Karen (Joe) Hines; and grandchildren, Holly and Cade. He is further survived by his sister, Susan Maiolini; nieces, Ida Mae Harman, Joanne Favret; and nephew, Charles Harlfinger, along with many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother and a sister.

Services for Andy will be held on Monday, Jan. 29, at 1:30 p.m. at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ with Rev. Bob Wang officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 5 p.m. and again on Monday, Jan. 29 at the church from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments