Mary “Betty” E. Wiskes, 85, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Select Specialty Hospital in West Allis. Betty was born April 17, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pa. She graduated from Josephinum High School. On June 30, 1951, she was united in marriage to Lou W. Wiskes, Jr. at St. Aloysius Church in Chicago. Following their marriage they lived in the Chicago suburbs for 17 years. They then moved to the Burlington area where she resided for the past 50 years. Lou passed away May 28, 2000. Betty had worked for Sears as a Sales Representative and an Administrative Assistant for TDS Telecom. She was active in the community. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and a longtime volunteer at Aurora Burlington Hospital. She was on the Bohner’s Lake Improvement Association, Oakwood Hills Property Owners’ Association and a member of the Ladies of the Lake. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling, spending time on the boat and socializing with her friends and family. Betty appreciated her warm winters spent in Whisper Lake in Sebring, Fla.

Betty is survived by her children, Andy (Kris) Wiskes of Novato, Calif., Steve (Kathy) Wiskes of Oregon, and Terry (Jack) Bubner of Burlington; grandchildren, Lou (Heather) Wiskes, William Wiskes, Sara (Joe) Madden, Brandon (Erika) Wiskes, Dustin(Brittni) Wiskes, Jessica Wiskes, Jenna Wiskes, Justin Wiskes, Jeff Henry and Boone Bubner; great-grandchildren, Theo and Ada Wiskes, Bryce and Harper Madden, Graham and Reese Wiskes, and Tanner Bakker; other relatives, longtime friend Mary Reynolds, and special friend Wayne Manke who were very supportive thru this difficult time. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son, Michael Wiskes.

The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Mayor Jeannie Hefty, who helped facilitate Mom’s transfer back to Burlington from Florida to be with her family.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, Jan. 26, from 4 to7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow service on Saturday at St. Mary Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

