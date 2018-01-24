Kristian Julian Hensel, baby boy, born to Derek Hensel and Zenaida Gonzalez, became heaven’s newest angel at 10:33 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2018. Kristian is survived by his parents; grandparents, Graciela and Manuel Gonzalez, and Terry Hensel; his siblings, Castiel and Jayden; and his aunt Olga Zavaleta.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Mike Majewski, his nurses and the staff at Aurora Lakeland Woman’s Health Care Unit for all their care and compassion.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

