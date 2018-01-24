Residents, business owners asked to keep vehicles off streets

The City of Burlington Department of Public Works is scheduled to remove snow from the city’s downtown area starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

City officials request that all cars be removed from the streets indicated in blue on the map below. Parking spaces will be available within the parking structure at Washington and Dodge streets, as well as in the public lot at 132 E. Washington Street.

During the snow removal process, there will be multiple trucks and machines operating in the downtown area, according to officials. The street will be filled with snow as it is removed from the sidewalk out into the street for pick up.

