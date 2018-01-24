For 55 years of service, including 44 with the Burlington Area School District as a teacher, coach, floor manager and overall volunteer to the athletic program, Ron Kahl has a basketball court named after him. On Saturday, at halftime of Burlington’s game against Kenosha Tremper, Kahl received a warm reception from family and friends, including past players and coaches, as Kahl Court was dedicated. Don Dalton, who had the football field recently named Don Dalton Stadium, coached with Kahl in the 1970s at Burlington, and the legendary duo formed the Burlington Coaching Association, a group still going strong after 35 years that allows coaches to meet and discuss issues without the outside pressure of administration. Along with Scott Hoffman, Kahl runs the concession stand at BHS for home wrestling and basketball events, and he is the first guy in the building to take care of referees and visiting players and coaches. A rare honor for someone who isn’t a long-time coach or star player, Kahl accepted his award with his two sons, Corey and Kelly, along with their families, and wife Barbra, among others. BHS Principal Eric Burling and athletic director Eric Plitzuweit, who was instrumental in convincing the School Board to give Kahl this honor, both spoke Saturday night. Kahl considers himself a “gopher,” or the guy behind the scenes that works without a lot of glitz and glamour. Everyone knows “Mr. Kahl,” and now the Burlington Wall of Fame member’s name will live forever in the gymnasium of BHS. For an exclusive photo album, please visit the SLN Racine County Facebook page, and pick up Thursday’s Burlington Standard Press for more. (Jake Hill/SLN)
Comments
comments
Comments are closed
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.