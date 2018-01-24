So was it the rain, thunder, lighting or nine-plus inches of snow that made Tuesday’s road clean up so difficult for Burlington street crews? Get the breakdown on the plowing operation in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Readers will also find out why Burlington’s two Catholic grade schools have decided to unify beginning with next school year.

Other stories this week include:

• A 16-year-old boy took the witness stand in Walworth County Circuit Court this week and testified to physical, mental and sexual abuse at the hands of two brothers from Lake Geneva more than four years ago.

• Members of the Burlington Area School District Board of Education are still wrestling with the questions they will pose to the community in a survey intended to set the stage for a referendum on facility maintenance and upgrades.

• In a sale and merger move, a private equity firm with offices in both Chicago and San Francisco bought Waterford-based Runzheimer last week.

• The administrators of Burlington’s Catholic schools are united this month in delivering a message that a faith-based, private school education is becoming more accessible than it has been in decades.

• Burlington High School’s wrestling team remains undefeated and is currently ranked fourth in a state wrestling poll.

For these stories and more pick up a copy of the Jan. 25 edition of the Burlington Standard Press at retail outlets throughout the area. To subscribe for weekly delivery, click on the following link: SUBSCRIBE.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments