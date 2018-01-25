By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School wrestling team competed for seven titles, won four and finished first Jan. 13 in the Badger Scramble at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

The Wolverines won 60-14 Jan. 12 at home on Senior Night in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet against Union grove.

Waterford wrestles Saturday in a tournament at Fort Atkinson.

Josh Cherba (113 pounds), Sam Winski (120), Anthony Christenson (145), Alex Guardiola (152), Jared Krattiger (182), Jack Trautman III (195) and Boyd Biggs (285) each wrestled for the title in their weight class at Lake Geneva.

Krattiger, Cherba, Biggs and Trautman won titles. Krattiger (13-1) wrestled for a total of 1:36 seconds in his four matches.

The senior pinned his way through the tournament, defeating Racine Park’s Jerrel Campbell in 22 seconds in his final match.

Biggs (24-7) also pinned his way through tournament, and dispatched Park’s Tre Williams in 5:46 in the title match.

Cherba (18-13) finished the day at 4-1, with each of his four wins coming by pin. Cherba pinned Badger’s Beau LaDu in 3:50 in round five to clinch the title.

Trautman (29-3) finished with three pins in four victories, and earned a 2-1 decision over Middleton’s Dion Huff in the title match.

Guardiola (18-6), Christenson (21-10) and Winski (23-11) each finished second in their weight class. Zach Kaminski (12-13, 160) and Dalton Danowski (17-16, 170) each finished third.

In the team standings at Badger, host school Badger finished second (209). Among Southern Lakes Conference schools Union Grove finished fifth (163) in the 11-team meet.

Biggs (285), Tony Mastrocola (220), Trautman (195), Christenson (145), Lucas Winski (132) and Cherba (113) won contested matches in the dual meet versus Union Grove.

