Delora L. Weir, 70, of Salem, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington.

She was born in Millstown, Ind. on Aug. 11, 1947, to Ralph and Bessie Stephenson. She spent her early life in Indiana until the family moved to Wisconsin when she was 13 years old.

On Jan. 9, 1965, in Kenosha, she was united in marriage to Richard C. Weir. They made their home in Salem where they raised their family. Richard preceded her in death on May 26, 2010. Delora worked for Prime Resin in Genoa City for about 15 years.

She is survived by her children, Lynda (David) Schlitz, Jeff Weir, Thomas (Tiffany) Weir, all of Burlington and David Weir of Salem. She is also survived by four grandchildren; brother, Norman Stephenson and sister, Deloris Wyat. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Richard Weir and brother, Bill Stephenson.

The family would like to thank Dr. Webber and his staff for all the wonderful care they provided for over 40 years.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

