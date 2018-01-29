By Dave Fidlin

Ninety percent of the time, trained personnel within the Village of Waterford’s Fire and Rescue Department respond to calls within two minutes.

Fire Chief Rick Mueller revealed this statistic, which builds on prior numbers, at a Village Board meeting Jan. 22. Mueller was giving elected officials a run-down of some of the activities within the agency, which is standard protocol.

“We’re counting seconds,” Mueller said as he and fire and rescue personnel continue to look at ways of improving service across the community. “Many other (departments) are counting minutes.”

Delivering expeditious service — particularly as critical calls come in — remains an ongoing focal point within the agency, Mueller said.

“If it’s not fast, it’s not an emergency service,” he said.

In his report, Mueller also highlighted some of the agency’s recent public outreach efforts and said the department has logged a sizable number of volunteer man-hours this past year.

“It’s about more than Band-Aids and fire hoses,” Mueller said of the department’s mission.

