Burlington High School will honor four distinguished alumni Friday by inducting them into the school’s Wall of Inspiration.

The four honorees are William Albert Beller (1918), Timothy D. Boyle (1985), Leo J. Warren (1916), and Marilee Hoffman (1971).

The Night of Inspiration program will include a reception and induction ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. in the school’s atrium before the girls varsity basketball game. A public recognition will take place before the boys varsity basketball game that follows.

Burlington High School solicits nominations to identify alumni who have made noteworthy achievements and contributions to their chosen field or humanitarian causes since graduating.

“Every day students walk past the Wall of Inspiration. It serves as a reminder to current students, teachers, and the community to be an inspiration to others,” Principal Eric Burling said.

Since its establishment in 2010, 26 people have been honored with a place on the Wall of Inspiration.

Pick up a copy of the Jan. 25 edition of the Burlington Standard Press to read expanded profiles of each of the inductees. The newspaper is on sale at retail outlets throughout the community.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments