Resident input seen as key to crafting question for voters

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

Is it productive to ask Burlington Area School District residents why they voted they way they did during last spring’s failed building referendums or is it better to wipe the slate clean and move forward?

That was among the questions members of the School Board wrestled with Monday as they again took up the task of preparing a survey that will be administered prior to a planned November facilities referendum.

Asking community members how they voted on last year’s referendum and why, according to board President Jim Bousman, can give “insight” as to how they are going to vote on this year’s referendum.

Board member Roseanne Hahn disagreed saying “I think we have to be careful not bringing up all the things that didn’t work last time. Instead let’s talk about the wonderful things that are going to happen this time.”

Prior to Monday’s meeting, each board member anonymously submitted what he or she would each like to see on the survey to Superintendent Peter Smet. These desires could include the various types of demographics, the wording of the survey introduction, and the way the four facility options the board is considering should be presented.

The four options the board is considering are still subject to dismissal depending on the results of the survey.

The four options include: a maintenance-only package for all district buildings; remodeling of Karcher Middle School in addition to the maintenance package; a half renovation-half remodel of Karcher in addition to the maintenance package; and replacing the current Karcher with a new middle school in addition to the maintenance package.

A large area of discussion revolved around asking community members how much they are willing to spend on a building and maintenance package.

To read the full story, see the Jan. 26 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments