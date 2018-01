Chance (left) and Declan Raduenz, of Franklin, tests out their hockey skills while playing on the ice at the second annual Hot ChocolateFest at Echo Lake in Burlington on Jan. 20. The ice became slushy through the course of the day as temperatures rose to above 40 degrees. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments