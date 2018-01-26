John W. Streiff, 96, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at The Bay at Burlington. John was born Aug. 7, 1921, to John and Ethyl (nee Taylor) Streiff in Milton Junction. His early life was spent in Milton Junction and Green Bay where he graduated from high school. On Feb. 3, 1951, he was united in marriage to Eunice Mueller in Burlington. Following their marriage they resided in Burlington. He worked as a truck mechanic for Quality Carriers. John was a lifetime member of Cross Lutheran Church and a member of F. & A.M. Burlington Lodge 28. He was an avid Packer fan and liked to read the daily newspaper. He enjoyed traveling with Eunice when he was able. After retirement he enjoyed having lunch and visiting with his friends. More than anything he loved spending time with his family.

John is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Eunice; his son, Scott (Vivian) Streiff; and grandchildren, Christina Streiff and Carolyn Streiff. He is further survived by his siblings, Kay Streiff and Gene (Evelyn) Streiff; nieces and nephews, Dale (Annette) Streiff, Peggy (Fred) Hayes, Kathy (DuWain) Bonnell and Julie (Scott) Grissmeyer. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, Emma Mueller and sister-in-law, Carol Streiff.

Memorials may be made to the family or Burlington Rescue Squad or Cross Lutheran Church.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Allay at Home Hospice, Bay at Burlington, all of John’s friends and neighbors for their care and compassion.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

