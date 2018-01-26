By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

Badger cut Waterford’s lead to nine points late in the second half, but the Wolverines prevailed, 72-60, Jan. 19 in a Southern Lakes Conference boys high school basketball game at Waterford.

The Wolverines’ non-conference game with Waukesha Catholic Memorial, scheduled for Jan. 23, was postponed due to snow. Waterford plays a SLC game tonight at home against Elkhorn (7-6, 4-3 SLC).

The Wolverines led 38-21 at halftime. Coach Paul Charapata said the Wolverines got good looks on offense in the first half and were able to convert some 3-point field goals. Waterford finished 13-for-21 from 3-point range.

“Our defense was good in the first half,” Charapata said. “Badger ramped-up the pressure in the second half by chasing and trapping the ball handler with double- and triple-teams.”

Charapata said the Wolverines did not do a good job of staying ahead of the pressure. Badger outscored Waterford 39-34 in the second half.

Richie LePine led the Wolverines with 22 points. Paul Schmidt and Matt Borchardt each scored 14 points.

Will Busch led the Wolverines (5-7, 2-4) with eight rebounds. LePine and Borchardt each grabbed seven rebounds.

Tyus Wilson scored a game-high 24 points for Badger (1-13, 1-6 SLC).

Waterford is the winner of two games in a row. The Wolverines ended a six-game losing streak with a 74-55 SLC victory Jan. 9 against the Comets at Delavan-Darien.

