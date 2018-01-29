A 54-year-old man was stabbed at a tavern in the Town of Burlington Friday night after what authorities described as an argument over a game of pool.

Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Countryside Pub, 8225 McHenry St., about 9:25 p.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing.

The victim was transported to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington by the Burlington Area Rescue Squad and was later taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to a news release issued by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department. He was listed in stable condition.

The suspect in the case, a 40-year-old man who is described by authorities as a regular at the bar, was arrested at his residence in Walworth County without incident, according to the release. The suspect is not named here pending formal charges by the district attorney’s office.

According to the news release, “The incident started with the two men arguing over a pool game that then turned into a physical fight with each other before the suspect stabbed the victim.”

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety; substantial battery; carrying a concealed weapon; and disorderly conduct against the suspect.

The suspect was listed as an inmate at the county jail on Monday morning.

See the full story in the Feb. 1 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

