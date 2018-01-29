Nancy L. Vogt, 71, of Kenosha, formerly of Burlington, passed away Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha.

She was born Oct. 31, 1946, in Chicago, to Charles and Elaine (nee Gutzman) Wyatt. She lived her early life in Chicago before the family moved to Salem, where she graduated from Salem High School.

On Aug. 7, 1965, she was united in marriage to Rodney Earl Greenwald. Rodney passed away Nov. 12, 1968. She married Carter A. Vogt on Oct. 14, 1980, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. They made their home in Burlington. Carter preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2016. Nancy was a homemaker and volunteered in the Gift Shop at Burlington Hospital for many years. She also enjoyed knitting.

Nancy is survived by her children, Dawn (Peter) Koenig of Caledonia and Craig (Kerry) Greenwald of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Kyle Koenig, Aleah Yanke, Abigale Greenwald and Emma Greenwald. She is also survived by her brother, Douglas Wyatt; sister-in-law, Judi Vogt-Lyons; and nieces, Nicole Schultz and Stephanie Mace. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husbands.

Should family and friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the family.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha and Aurora at Home Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.

A Memorial Service for Nancy will be held on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at 6 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington. Family and friends may visit on Friday, Feb. 2, at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

