Caryl P. Harvie, 76, passed away on Jan. 24, 2018. She was born on Dec. 12, 1941, to the late Harold and Alice Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening and putting together puzzles.

Caryl will be dearly missed by her loving children John (Cynthia) Harvie, Brenda (Bill) Ackland, and Brian (Ann Marie) Harvie; her grandchildren Justin Harvie, Connor Harvie, Jeanet Ackland, Faith Ackland, Daniel Ackland, Joshua Ackland, Nicole Harvie, Rachel Harvie, Ryan Harvie, and Angela Gaulke; her great granddaughter Alexis Johnson; and her soon to be great great granddaughter Avalisa Amore Davila. Caryl will be further missed by her brother Craig Church, her niece Lisa Church and nephew David Church; as well as her great niece Rian Hogwood, and great nephews Jase and Noah Hogwood.

Caryl was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Alice (nee Mueller) Church and her husband David Harvie.

Caryl will be laid to rest at Pinelawn Memorial Park, with a private family service.

Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford is serving the family.

