Ray J. Dearing Jr., 88, of Lyons, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

He was born in Indiana on Jan. 24, 1930, to Ray J. and Jesse (nee Gethers) Dearing Sr. He spent his early life in Richmond, Ind. He furthered his education by attending Ivy Tech in Indianapolis, where he received his degree in Architectural Draftsman at the age of 40. Ray also served his country as a Marine.

In 1951 Ray married Georgia Duffin who preceded him in death in 1960. On June 8, 1963, he was united in marriage to Betty Jane Turner. Following marriage they made their home in Richmond before moving to the Southeast Wisconsin area 43 years ago. Betty preceded him in death on March 20, 2008. Ray worked as an Architect and carpenter. He owned his own business when they lived in Indiana. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Elkhorn. Ray was an avid reader, fisherman, was a very talented artist, loved camping and riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his family.

Ray is survived by his children, Ray J. (Teresa) Dearing III, Stephanie (Nikolai) Laitamaki, Esther (Ellis) Border, Kimberly (Phil) Bourdo, and Kathleen (Dave) Rex; 17 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren, one brother and one sister. He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, brother, sister and daughter Diana.

The family would like to thank the Lyons Fire and Rescue, Cassandra with Home Care Network, Home Helpers of Burlington, Community Care and all Ray’s friends who helped to care for him.

Services for Ray will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 3 from Noon to 1:45 p.m.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments