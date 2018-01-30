Thomas B. Rossmiller, 66, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center-Milwaukee.

He was born in Burlington on Oct. 19, 1951, to Everett and Theresa (nee Ahler) Rossmiller.

On Apr. 22, 1989, he was united in marriage to Susan Aspinall. They made their home in Burlington where they raised their children. He spent the majority of his life in the Burlington area where he graduated from Burlington High School in 1969. He attended University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and then went to Alaska for six years where he worked in construction. After returning to Wisconsin he worked as a Journeyman Carpenter. He later obtained an Associate Degree in Special Education and worked as a Para Professional with Project Active Citizen in Burlington. Tom served as a Cub Scout Leader for many years, enjoyed golfing and fishing, especially musky, and was a part of Bill’s Musky Club. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife and sons.

Tom is survived by his wife, Susan and sons, Shea Rossmiller and Bryce Rossmiller of Burlington. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Burlington Walk-In Clinic and ER, and Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center-Milwaukee for their wonderful care.

Services for Tom will be held on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Honey Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Jane Mathison officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, Feb. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and again on Friday, Feb. 2 from 10 to 11a.m. at the church.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

