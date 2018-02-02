By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Wolverines opened the game on a 15-3 run and routed Elkhorn 63-24 Jan. 26 in a Southern Lakes Conference girls high school basketball game at Waterford Union High School.

Waterford (5-11, 3-6 SLC) played SLC games Tuesday at Wilmot (11-6, 8-1 SLC) and Thursday at home against Burlington (11-6, 7-2 SLC). The Wolverines play a SLC game Feb. 6 at Union Grove (14-2, 8-0 SLC).

“In comparison to the last time we played them, we hit shots and played as a team,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We attacked their zone and didn’t settle with just taking outside jump shots.”

The Elks beat the Wolverines 47-46 Dec. 15 in a SLC game at Elkhorn.

“We knew we wanted to get this one, as we still had a sour taste from the last time we played them,” Brechtl said. “As we continue to make ourselves more tournament ready, I believe this was a huge step.”

Brechtl lauded several members of her squad for their play.

“I was proud of so many girls,” Brechtl said. “Kat Fitzgerald played with a very strong mindset, and was one of the biggest differences in the game.”

Fitzgerald finished with eight points, four rebounds and two blocks, and did almost all of her damage in the first half. Fitzgerald played only 12 minutes against the Elks.

Katie Rohner scored eight points in the first half, and finished with a game-high 17. Rohner grabbed 10 rebounds, and also finished with four steals and two assists.

Maddy Anderson finished with eight points and four assists and Torie Loppnow tallied seven points, three rebounds, five steals and four blocks.

Haley Remington led Elkhorn (7-9, 2-7 SLC) with 11 points.

