Gas station-convenience store eyes sites in multiple communities; council to consider Burlington proposal Tuesday

By Ryan Spoehr

Staff Writer

An aggressive expansion by Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey’s General Store is being seen throughout the Southern Lakes area, with building proposals and pending sales to the company.

Two Southern Lakes area communities already have Casey’s locations, but with the convenience store chain eyeing expansion, it has plans to build or purchase facilities in seven area communities, which includes Elkhorn, a community that has one Casey’s already.

“Our business model is to locate our locations in small communities of 5,000 or less,” said Bill Walljasper, the chief financial officer of Casey’s General Store. “We want to serve those communities that may be underserved.”

Casey’s push for expansion includes communities with less than 5,000 people, but communities larger than that as well, like Elkhorn and Burlington, which have approximately 10,000 people respectively.

In January, news broke about Casey’s being in negotiations with Whitewater-based Frawley Oil, Inc. to purchase five Citgo stations, including two in Whitewater and one in Elkhorn. The deal would bring a second Casey’s location to Elkhorn. The deal is expected to be finalized in early February.

The expansion has been a common theme in recent months in both Walworth and Racine counties.

Casey’s is planning a 4,600-square-foot facility on the northeast side of Highway 14 southeast of I-43 in Darien. Plans include breaking ground in spring and opening at some point in 2018. It has also eyed the former Mulligan’s restaurant in Delavan.

In Racine County, the retailer has eyed a 43-acre property along Highway 11 in Union Grove. Casey’s officials have also proposed a 4,700-square-foot store in Rochester. Waterford already has a Casey’s store.

In December, Casey’s officials submitted a proposal to the Burlington Plan Commission to build on Dodge Street. After going back to the drawing board, initial plans were recommended by the city’s Plan Commission in January.

The matter is scheduled to go before the city’s Common Council on Feb. 6

