By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

Bailey Bleser won two events and led the Burlington Co-op boys high school swim team to a third-place finish Jan. 27 in the Racine Swimming and Diving Invite at Park High School.

The Demons lost 104-66 to Badger Co-op Jan. 23 in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at the Burlington Aurora Wellness Center, which is the team’s home poll.

BC competes Saturday in the Southern Lakes Conference Varsity Tournament at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

Burlington Co-op consists of Burlington, Waterford, East Troy, Union Grove and Catholic Central high schools.

“What pleases me most about (Racine) is how the team rallied around each other,” Demons coach Jake Hanson said. “They were all there for each race to support each other – a very good indicator of what “team” means.”

Bleser won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:04.85 and swam with Ethan Brannen, Jimmy Keeker and EJ Wright on the Demons’ first-place 200 medley relay (1:46.25).

Bleser finished second in the 100 butterfly (57.68).

Keeker, Zach Olstinske, Sam Gasiorowski and Brannen finished third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.61).

Bleser, Sam Gasiorowski, Zach Olstinske and Wright finished fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.46).

Keeker finished fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:58.18) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (59.54). Olstinske finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.10).

Wright finished sixth in the 100 freestyle (54.48).

Elkhorn won the invitational with 475 team points. The Demons scored 277. Among Southern Lakes Conference squads Badger finished fourth (271).

Hanson said the Demons continued dropping time in the dual meet versus Badger Co-op, but admitted the outcome was not what BC wanted on Senior Night.

“Graeme Gross, a senior, continues to drop time in his 100 butterfly,” Hanson said. “Ethan Brannen and Zach Olstinske continue to do very well in the breaststroke.”

The Demons won four events against Badger Co-op.

Bleser, Brannen, Keeker and Olstinske won the 200 medley relay (1:47.65). Bleser won the 200 individual medley (2:11.16) and Keeker won the 100 butterfly (59.59). Brannen won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.17).

Badger Co-op consists of Badger, Westosha Central, Wilmot, Big Foot and Williams Bay high schools.

