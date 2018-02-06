James J. “Jim” Naus, 74, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

He was born in Champagne, Ill. on April 16, 1943, to John Henry and Lucille (nee Bury) Naus. He spent his early life in Milwaukee where he graduated from Boys Tech High School.

On Sept. 21, 1990, he was united in marriage to Sheila Mae Thomas. They made their home in Burlington. Jim worked for Bucyrus-Erie and Harnischfeger Industries as a Mechanical and Electrical Designer. He was a passionate fisherman, loved to play golf, bowl and enjoyed working on improvement projects with Sheila around the house and yard. His attention to detail was unmatched. He loved to garden and took excellent care of his lawn. He was an avid Packer fan, pet lover and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sheila; children, Debbie Jo (Dan) Curtis of Elkhorn, Shelly Naus of Burlington, Janine Naus of Chesapeake Beach, Md., Matthew (Amy) Thomas of Grayslake, Ill., Jason (Jennifer Gray) Thomas of Burlington, Bradley Thomas of Wind Lake, and Joshua (Jennifer) Thomas of Port Washington; grandchildren, Caitlin (Tom) Jacobson, Courteney (Brad) Himsel, Grace Curtis, Gabriel Thomas, Justin Thomas, Dylan Thomas, Oakleigh Davis, Wyatt Thomas and Brianna Thomas. He is further survived by his siblings, Judy Faber, Marvin (Patricia) Naus, Matthew (Nancy) Naus, Gloria (Jim) Schumacher, Terry (Joe) Burazin, and Lorelei (Clark King) Murname; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene (Ray) Karges; brother, Michael Naus and brother-in-law, Dean Faber.

The family would like to thank the paramedics, first responders, the ALS Responder Team, doctors and staff at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington emergency department and DaVita Dialysis in Lake Geneva for their wonderful care.

Services for Jim will be held on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home beginning at 4 p.m. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

