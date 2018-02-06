Danny B. Noble, 67, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at his home. Dan was born March 15, 1950, to Willard and Donna (nee Peterson) Noble in Burlington. His early life was spent on the family farm in the Burlington area. He attended English Settlement Grade School and graduated from Burlington High School. On Oct. 3, 2013, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Menheer at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington. Following their marriage, they resided in Burlington where he worked as a grain farmer. Dan was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

Dan enjoyed farming both in Wisconsin and South Dakota. He liked driving the combines and semis. He was also interested in antique John Deere tractors. More than anything he loved spending time with the children.

Dan is survived by his wife, Mary; parents, Willard and Donna; and children, Kristal Noble, Angela (Ryan) Schechter, Mark (Erika) Noble, Jennifer (Peter) Lint, Jamey Berger and David Mahoney; and grandchildren, Myla Lint, Max Lint and Linzy Mahoney. He is further survived by his siblings, Bonnie (Jim) Stowell, Diane (Charles) Furbee, Barbara (Mark) Hartmann, Dale (Lynn) Nobel and Julie (fiancé Michael May) Noble; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

The family has suggested, in honor of Dan, memorials be made to The American Cancer Association or Aurora at Home Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at noon at St. Charles Catholic Church with Rev. Ed Tlucek officiating. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments