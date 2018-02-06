Walter Franklin Edlin, 83, passed away peacefully, Feb. 4, 2018, surrounded by the love of his family.

A simple man, Walter was proud to be a hillbilly from Kentucky and to be named after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Walter will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father (Papaw), an amazing cook, a prankster, teller of his life stories and tall tales, committed hard worker, champion of infinite wisdom and strength, proud patriot and United States Navy veteran.

He is survived by his children, Shelley (Ed) Fox of Johnson Creek and Cyndie (Ron) Chart of Burlington. He was the proud Papaw of Jaycie, Rylee, Braydon, Sam, Emma, and Heather.

Interment and memorial service will be held in Kentucky.

