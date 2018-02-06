After his 24-year struggle following a traumatic brain injury, Kurt Ronald Morrow, 42, peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, surrounded by his family. Kurt was born in Burlington on Nov. 17, 1975, to Ronald and Shirley (nee Hegemann) Morrow. He spent his entire life in Waterford, attended St. Thomas Aquinas School and graduated from Waterford Union High School in 1994. Kurt loved country music and the outdoors, including working on the farm, hunting and fishing. He especially treasured his annual antelope-hunting trip to Montana with Jack. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Kurt is survived by his loving parents Jack and Shirley Corbett; his siblings and their spouses, Amy (Kevin) Ranke, Julie (Len) Brenton, E.J. (Sarah) Morrow, and Dave (Tracy) Morrow; his adoring nieces and nephews Ryan, Eric, Kirsten and Anna Ranke. Izzy, Jack and Addie Brenton. Hannah, Gracie and George Morrow and Mackenzie, Hoyt and Ella Morrow. He is further survived by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his dad Ron; his grandparents Norb and Lou Hegemann, Art and Mary Morrow, William and Mildred Corbett; and his Aunt Bev Schlichting and his Aunt Barb Hegemann.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street in Waterford. Family suggests casual dress for visitation. Boots and jeans are just fine! A second visitation will be held in church on Friday, Feb. 9 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial with Kurt’s cousin Father Michael Erwin presiding. Burial in the church cemetery will take place after mass.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the family with checks made out to Shirley Corbett for the distribution of Kurt’s three favorite charities.

A special thank you to his at-home caregivers Ryan Koehler, Troy Collins, and Ryan Ranke; the caregivers of Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington Emergency Department and 2 West; and Janay Siemers and the entire Aurora at Home Hospice staff who allowed Kurt to live his final days in comfort and peace at home.

Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

