Do you believe in werewolves? A Menomonee Falls man didn’t – until he drove through western Walworth County and saw something that looked like a big dog walking on its hind legs.

Could it be the Beast of Bray Road, a creature of local lore?

Whatever it was, you can read the man’s account and see the photo he took of the beast in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

You’ll also read about a filmmaker who’s making a documentary about the local beast.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

SNOW JOB: For someone who was participating in just his second official competition, Mike Austin wasn’t necessarily expecting that he and his teammates would emerge as winners of the U.S. National Snow Sculpting competition. But that’s just what happened for Austin, of Burlington, and fellow snow sculptors Joshua Jakubowski, Grafton, and Bob Lechtenberg, Hartland.

CASEY’S ADVANCES: By unanimous decision at Tuesday’s meeting, the Burlington Common Council approved two items related to Casey’s General Store, which is planning to build a gas station and convenience store on Dodge Street.

NO CHARGES IN STABBING: A Genoa City man was defending himself when he stabbed another man during a dispute in a Town of Burlington bar and will not face criminal charges, according to Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson.

BUSINESS TOOLBOX: In an effort to create a streamlined guide for local businesses looking to expand or locate in Burlington, a city committee has created a document dubbed the Burlington Business Toolbox. The goal, an official said, is to assist businesses in navigating a process that typically requires a great deal of legwork.

HIKER FOUND: Emergency responders used three K9 units to find a an elderly hiker who was reported missing for a few hours in a Rochester nature preserve Saturday.

SENIOR CENTER OPENS: Kevin Brierly became a member of the Burlington Senior Center Board of Directors in November and about two months later he stands as the group’s president after having presided over it’s move into a new facility.

IN THE BOOKS: Catholic Central senior Frank Koehnke made history Tuesday night, becoming one of only a handful of Toppers to reach 1,000 points for his career. How did he celebrate? See this week’s sports section.

